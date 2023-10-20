Jamaicans encouraged to visit health centres amid overcrowding at hospitals

Amid overcrowding at hospitals due to increased dengue cases, flu, and other illnesses, Jamaicans are being urged by the Ministry of Health & Wellness to visit public hospitals only if necessary.

Instead of going to hospitals, members of the public in need of medical attention are being encouraged to visit any of the more than 300 health centres, some of which are open until 8 p.m., in accordance with the country's dengue outbreak response plan.

In a statement today, the health ministry informed that all four regional health authorities are reporting that all major hospitals are currently experiencing overcrowding and longer waiting times.

It says the surge in persons seeking care stems from the current dengue outbreak, the start of the influenza (flu) season, other viral illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

Currently, there are more than 150 admissions to hospital that are dengue-related, the health ministry indicated.

As of this morning, it said there were more than 260 patients waiting on beds across 18 public health facilities.

The University Hospital of the West Indies and the Cornwall Regional, Spanish Town, and Savanna-la-Mar public hospitals report the highest number of patients awaiting beds.

“Our hospitals always experience challenges with patients seeking care at this time of the year and in response to this, the Ministry along with the regional health authorities have put measures in place to ease the burden on the health system. These include extended opening hours for select health centres across the island,” said Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

