Stakeholders bat for tourism sustainability

CARIBBEAN LEADERS have embraced the concept of sustainable tourism development, responsible and balanced investments, and environmental protection as the path forward for their vital industry.

“The Caribbean is a treasure trove of unparalleled natural beauty and invaluable resources,” said Kenneth Bryan, chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). He made this declaration during the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC 23) held in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, last week.

Bryan, who is also minister of tourism for the Cayman Islands, said while he agrees that investment is a vital component for tourism growth and development, he also sees it as substantially more than just a financial transaction or a commercial contract.

“In my humble opinion, investments in our tourism sector should be highly selective and based on mutual understanding and commitments from like-minded individuals and entities that recognise and appreciate the Caribbean for what it is.

His comments came on the heels of campaigns and efforts around the world to protect the industry which has become the lifeblood of the Caribbean, the most tourism-dependent territory in the world.

The CTO chairman pointed out that he considers investments in tourism, not just as a fuel which drives the region’s economic engines, but the creators and the facilitators of benefits that extend beyond the balance sheet and tangibly improves the lives of the citizens in powerful and positive ways.

SOTIC, which was staged for the first time in five years, was held days after International World Tourism Day (WTD). Held under the theme, ‘Invest, Innovate and Inspire’. It was recognised by a large number of tourism ministers, tourism directors and other executives as timely.

Turks and Caicos’s tourism minister, Josephine Connolly in her presentation, acknowledged the opportunities and challenges being faced by the region, referencing the unprecedented global shifts, urging her colleagues to unite and forge a path forward that will hasten to revitalise the industry.

Some islands have not fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic nor the hurricanes and storms that have ravished them.

“We must position the tourism industry as a beacon of resilience, sustainability and innovation; the world is watching us; the international non-government organisations are watching,” she argued.

Connolly wants a new model of tourism that ensures prosperity for all the nations of the Caribbean; one that looks after the well-being of the people, and the protection of the environment.

“Islands are not solely destinations, they are the homes and heritage of our people. Our decisions will determine the future we leave for generations yet unborn,” she warned.

Already, under her watch, Turks and Caicos is working on an initiative of great significance – of studying the country’s carrying capacity.

A number of European countries have embarked on a similar route, with the hope of reducing the human impact on their environment. Turks and Caicos aims to safeguard its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and vibrant colours under the study.

Connolly’s input complements Jamaican Senator and Opposition Shadow Minister of Tourism and Linkages Janice Allen’s recent WTD message, where she spoke of the importance of a balanced investment that protects and sustains the environment.

“From the mountain ranges to the rivers and streams to the oceans, the coral reefs, it is our duty as we develop the industry it is done in a balanced way, so that Jamaicans and all those who invest in the industry can benefit from a sustained development,” she stated.

Allen wants a sustainable approach to the linkages such as agriculture, and all other programmes that support tourism. The culture, food and attractions.

“It is because of this industry that our economy has grown, so we have a duty if it is our intention, to ensure that more people benefit from the industry and we take heed in accepting the impact of climate change.”

