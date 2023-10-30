BizTech Conference 2023 sets the stage for innovation

The BizTech Conference, organised by the Jamaica Technology & Digital Alliance (JTDA), is set to return on November 14 to November 15.

This year’s conference, according to the JTDA, is expected to provide an even more transformative experience than the previous year.

It is being held under the theme, ‘TechFusion: Blending Innovation, Strategy & Business’. This year, the conference continues its legacy as a catalyst for change and a celebration of the power of innovation.

“BizTech Conference is not just an event; it’s a testament to the collaborative spirit of our tech community,” said Alexia Beckford, programme manager for the JTDA.

“This year, we are back stronger, with a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and innovation to offer. We are thrilled to welcome back returning attendees and extend a warm invitation to newcomers, promising an event that will inspire, educate, and connect.”

According to Adrian Dunkley, president of the JTDA, “In response to the pivotal issues shaping our industry and guided by feedback from our membership, we have meticulously narrowed down the focus areas for this staging. BizTech Conference 2023 will delve into transformative realms, exploring AI-Powered Digital Transformation, Emerging Trends in E-commerce and Financial Technology, the Crucial Landscape of Data Protection & Cybersecurity, the Spirit of Tech Entrepreneurship, and the Imperative of Diversity and Inclusion in the Technology Sector.”

The tech conference is in its 39th year and appeals to a wide audience including IT professional, software developers, marketing professionals and students.

“Participating in BizTech 2022 was a game-changer for our organisation. The wealth of knowledge we gained helped us refine our tech strategies, enabling us to leap forward in our industry. We eagerly anticipate the insights BizTech 2023 will bring,” shared Claudia Bermudez, sales manager of Incomex Jamaica Limited.

Salus Technology Services Limited, a locally managed IT services company co-founded by Twitty-Ann Thomas-Farquharson, benefitted greatly from attending BizTech 2022.

“The connections we made, the lessons learned, and the support we received from the tech community were invaluable. BizTech is not just a conference; it’s a family that nurtures innovation,” she said.