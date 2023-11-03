Men charged over gun seized during traffic stop
The police have charged two Kingston men over the seizure of a loaded gun during a traffic stop along Spanish Town Road.
Charged are 27-year-old taxi operator Patrick Bishop and 28-year-old deliveryman Carlos Johns.
They are charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, possession of a prohibited weapon with intent to traffic, and trafficking a prohibited weapon.
The police report that about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, both men were travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car when they were stopped and a search was conducted.
According to the police, a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol with a magazine containing fourteen .40 rounds was found.
Both men were arrested.
They were later charged on Wednesday, November 01.
A court date is being finalised.
