Men charged over gun seized during traffic stop

The police have charged two Kingston men over the seizure of a loaded gun during a traffic stop along Spanish Town Road.

Charged are 27-year-old taxi operator Patrick Bishop and 28-year-old deliveryman Carlos Johns.

They are charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, possession of a prohibited weapon with intent to traffic, and trafficking a prohibited weapon.

The police report that about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, both men were travelling in a Toyota Probox motor car when they were stopped and a search was conducted.

According to the police, a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol with a magazine containing fourteen .40 rounds was found.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Both men were arrested.

They were later charged on Wednesday, November 01.

A court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.