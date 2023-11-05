Over 3,500 traffic tickets issued, 150 arrests made by St Catherine South police

St Catherine South Police Division saw cops making over 150 arrests for various crimes and issuing more than 3,500 tickets in October.

Further, police personnel also executed three warrants and a firearm during the month.

Head of the division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, said these were achieved through increased operational activities and the hard work of cops.

Phillips was speaking on Friday at the Portmore Police Station at the division's Hi-Ops Awards, or high operations, ceremony held to recorgised cops in the division.

He said it is important to acknowledge the work of cops who continue to keep the nation's streets safe, noting that the Hi-Ops Award, which was introduced last month, is meant to boost performance and recognise hardwork.

"This approach is yielding results. We've witnessed the remarkable success of our division's operations. And it's not by chance but a result of the collective effort of our team. I want everyone to know that we're actively tracking performance and are immensely proud of their achievements."

Among those recognised was Woman Constable Ronnette Allen from the Old Harbour Police Station who wrote 549 tickets and made the most arrests.

Citing a drop in murders, Phillips said the division is committed to further reducing criminal activities.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the division has already formulated its policing plan for 2024.

