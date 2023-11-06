Vaz says voting out the JLP would be a big mistake

A senior Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) member is warning Jamaicans that the country will suffer dearly if they fail to give the ruling party another chance to build on the country's gains.

“If Jamaica and the electorate ever make the mistake fi even think about reversing the gains that we have made, it will be the biggest travesty in the history of Jamaica,” said the energy and transport minister, Daryl Vaz, while declaring that he does not put his “mouth a grung and talk”.

Addressing the Labour Party (JLP) Area Council 1 meeting at the Lodge Hall in Kingston on Sunday, the Portland Western member of parliament emphasised that it is important for the country, which he says is on a path to recovery, to stay the course.

“…Things may be hard, inflation is ravaging us, but that is not a Jamaica issue, that is a worldwide issue, but we have to make sure and do what we need to do to protect the most vulnerable.

“As far as I am concerned we lost three years out of the second term and if Jamaica is smart they will give us back those three years to continue the work of Andrew Holness and the JLP,” he added.

With the general and local government elections imminent, Vaz urged his colleagues not to lose sight of what is important.

“It is all well and good to pass the IMF [International Monetary Fund] test and all the braggadocious test but we have to make sure that we put in place policies to cover the most vulnerable and pass the people's test,” he said.

“Don't get caught up in the cass cass, this government has too many runs on the board from 2016 until now for anybody to get mix up in relation to propaganda and what this Government is all about.

“Don't get caught up in the tit for tat with our opponents, speak about what your vision is and what you're going to do for the people that you wish to represent, because if it's one thing that I know Jamaican people don't stone fluxxy mangoes, so mek dem gwaan wid all dem a talk, you stay straight on the path in relation to your plans and policies,” he further urged.

Vaz, while encouraging his colleagues to stay true to the facts and highlight the party's achievements, claimed that the opposition “has nothing new to tell you” apart from propaganda.

“We have a record that can stand the test of time because Andrew Holness is the best prime minister in the history of this country,” he told jubilant party faithfuls.

Arguing that the party has done exceptionally well under the extremely difficult circumstances to keep the economy going, Vaz promised that if the electorate gives the prime minister another term “then Jamaica will finally reach the stage where we can say prosperity for all.”

In the meantime, with the local polls due in less than three months local representatives, Cabinet ministers and members of parliament expressed confidence that the party will come out victorious.

- Tanesha Mundle

