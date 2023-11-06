Golding joins call for Johnson Smith to resign

Opposition Leader and People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding is throwing his support behind calls for Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith to resign from her post, following Jamaica's failure to cast a vote on a resolution for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

Addressing a PNP meeting at the St Elizabeth Technical High School on Sunday, Golding referenced last Wednesday's call by Lisa Hanna, the opposition spokesperson on foreign affairs, for Johnson Smith to step down from her post.

“Over 3,000 children have died in Palestine because of the bombing and the blockade and the withholding of basic necessities of life from the people, and the Jamaican government refused to vote on that in accordance with what CARICOM decided to do [as well as] the vast majority of countries in the world.

"I say it is a disgrace, and Comrade Lisa Hanna has called for the resignation of the minister of foreign affairs for what has happened in this instance, and I say, 'time come' for that too,” said Golding, quoting the PNP's political mantra.

Golding's declaration came one week after Prime Minister Andrew Holness sought to reassure that Jamaica wishes to see the human rights of all people respected.

On October 27, Jamaica did not cast a vote on the resolution which was proposed by Jordan at the United Nations General Assembly. Twelve CARICOM countries voted in favour of the resolution, with 120 global nations voting for it, 14 against and 45 abstaining.

Following backlash over Jamaica's failure to vote, Johnson Smith explained that the consultations on the matter were not completed in time for Jamaica to participate.

In a subsequent media release, Johnson Smith said the Jamaican Government supports the contents of the resolution.

- Christopher Thomas

