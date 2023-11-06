Vaz wants electricity in Fowler Town by Christmas

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and contractors have been urged to ensure that residents of Fowler Town in South East St Ann have electricity by Christmas.

Daryl Vaz, minister of science, energy, telecommunications and transport, was speaking last Friday in Fowler Town as he toured several St Ann communities that are benefitting from a JSIF $190-million Rural Electrification Programme, which has already impacted some 2,400 households across the island with another 800 more to go.

“I’ve asked the contractor and JSIF to see whether or not it is possible for this contract to be finished and the residents registered with Jamaica Public Service (JPS) so that, on Christmas Eve, they will have proper lighting where they don’t have to worry about throw-up and all that goes with it in terms of the legality and of course the fire hazard,” Vaz said.

“So I’m hoping that this community will be in a position to have a very, very bright Christmas and a brighter 2024,” he added.

Vaz said approximately 50 households will be electrified in this current phase, noting that for any community, in 2023, not to have access to electricity is a travesty.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Some 50-odd houses will be electrified and the good thing about it is that this is a community that is close to the birthplace of Bob Marley, and 2023 for any community not to have access to proper electricity is a travesty.

Vaz said he was looking to get a bigger allocation from the consolidated fund for rural electrification in the next financial year that begins in March 2024.

“There are so many constituencies and so many demands that the truth of the matter is that the programme needs proper funding because it’s an excellent programme, especially for rural communities.”

Lisa Hanna, the member of parliament for the Opposition People’s National Party, hailed the programme as a bipartisan effort. She described Fowler Town as a steadfast community that has been without electricity for several years, but has produced several farmers, similar to surrounding communities such as Nine Miles, Higgins Land and Stepney in the adjoining constituency of South West St Ann.

“When I reached out to the ministry they came onboard immediately. We are bipartisan in making sure that development for the people is first, foremost and a priority in terms of how we work together across the aisle,” Hanna said.

“This is the first phase and I am imploring his (Vaz’s) ministry and the prime minister to give the money for the second phase which will take us closer to Nine Miles, which is the birth and resting place of the king of reggae music, Bob Marley.”

Noting that several thrown-ups were seen in the community, JSIF Managing Director Omar Sweeney said about 500 metres of electrical wring will be installed and residents will receive prepaid electrical metres, along with street lights in the community.

The overall project goal is to address two of the impediments to residents having access to electricity, which are affordability regarding the cost to wire the homes, and the unavailability of pole line in rural communities.