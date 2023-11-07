CHEC warns against sign removals on Harbour View - Yallahs leg of highway project

China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is urging residents to stop tampering with or removing road signs along the Harbour View to Yallahs leg of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

CHEC is the main contractors on the multibillion dollar project that covers five parishes.

The company says it is "deeply concerned" about the recent incidents.

"We would like to emphasise the critical importance of these signs in ensuring public safety and traffic management, and we kindly request that residents refrain from such actions that may pose serious hazards to the community," the company said it in statement dated November 7.

CHEC says it recognises that "sometimes signs may be seen as obtrusive, but we believe that the safety of our residents is paramount". It says persons with concerns about the placement of the signs should reach out "rather than take matters into your own hands".

Aspects of the over 120 kilometres highway construction have been affected by several challenges, including slow pace of work and a lack of proper maintenance of work zones. Residents have also complained about a dust nuisance.

The highway project is being executed in three parts: May Pen, Clarendon to Williamsfield, Manchester; Harbour View in St Andrew to Yallahs Bridge in St Thomas and Yallahs Bridge to Port Antonio, Portland and Morant Bay to Cedar Valley in St Thomas.

