Gov't to go after persons who facilitate, know about criminals - PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government will be pursuing harsher punishment for persons who facilitate criminals or know about their activities.

Holness made the declaration today while visiting the Chetwood Memorial Primary School in Montego Bay, St James, following Monday's gun-slaying of students, Justin Perry, 7, and nine-year-old Nahcoliva Smith.

The two children, along with 26-year-old Tevin Hayle, were shot and killed by gunmen while travelling in a taxi along the Flower Hill main road in Salt Spring in the parish.

"There is an eco-system of crime which has to be tackled. Unfortunately, in some ways we are all part of the eco-system of crime, and the truth is that someone must have known what (was) about to unfold," the prime minister said while addressing teachers.

"As I stand here and speak to you, someone knows where the criminal terrorist is, and you are equally guilty for having this knowledge and not sharing it with the authorities."

He said under the criminal justice system, the persons who commit crimes "must be held accountable.

"But giving succour and protection and being an accessory to the crime keeps the eco-system of protection around the criminal. We're going to be targeting the criminal, definitely, but there is a common law principle in our jurisprudence called misprision of a felony, someone who knows a crime was committed," Holness added.

The police have linked the shooting to an ongoing gang feud in the Salt Spring area.

On Wednesday, Holness urged Jamaicans to support the Government's push to impose tougher penalties on wrongdoers.

A state of emergency was imposed in St James on Wednesday.

- Christopher Thomas

