VMBS closes non-branch ABMs over security concerns

The VM Building Society (VMBS) says all of its automated business machines (ABMs) that are not located inside a VM branch will be closed as of 9 o'clock tonight, until further notice.

ABMs that are located inside of VMBS branches will be available during normal business hours, as of Monday. November 13, the company said in a statement Friday evening.

VMBS says the closure is due to "an increase in detection of attempts to compromise its ABM network, and for the protection of its members".

The building society said its members can continue to use their VM Express 24 Debit Cards at point-of-sale facilities and at the more than 800 non-VMBS ABMs on the MultiLink network.

It says all card fees for transactions done using these channels will be waived during the period.

“Closing our ABMs was not an easy decision, because we know our members depend on them. We must however ensure the safety of our members' information and their investments so, for their protection, we have had to implement this temporary closure,” said Paul Elliott, CEO of VMBS.

Elliott says customers will be advised when the ABMs are to be reopened.

VMBS also reminded its members to stay vigilant when using any ABM, and to use one hand to cover the other when entering their PINs into the machines.

