Bomb threat halts operations at Kingston Wharves

Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL) has suspended operations for today following a bomb threat at the wharf.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of its team members and customers, KWL has closed all its warehouse and terminal facilities for the day," the company said in a media release on Monday.

It said police and other relevant emergency personnel are on site carrying out the necessary security checks.

KWL says the public will be advised regarding the full resumption of operations.

