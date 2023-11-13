Courts confirms data breach on its website

Furniture and appliance retailer Courts has confirmed that there was a data breach on its recently abandoned e-commerce platform, but says customers' payment methods and password information were not exposed in the incident.

The company said it identified the breach on its shopcourts.com website and acted immediately.

It said in September, it replaced its e-commerce platform with a new, more secure site, www.courts.com.

"Our e-Commerce customers can be assured that none of their payment methods and password information was exposed in this incident," Courts said.

The retailer also said the leakage did not impact customers who shopped in its physical stores.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"We take the security of your data very seriously, and apologise for any inconveniences this may have caused. We continue to be guided by the incoming Data protection Act, effective December 1, 2023," Courts said.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.