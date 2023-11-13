NIA wants House Speaker's ruling on tabling of IC reports reversed

Governance watchdog National Integrity Action is calling for a reversal of the decision by House Speaker Juliet Holness to end the practice of tabling all Integrity Commission (IC) reports upon their submission to the Parliament.

Last week Tuesday, Holness implemented a new rule which mandates that special and annual reports of the commission will go to its oversight committee for deliberations first and then tabled later with the committee's own report.

Investigation reports will be tabled "as soon as possible" after submission to Parliament, she said.

However, in a media release on Monday, NIA said it was disappointed in the position taken by Holness, calling it "seriously flawed".

It said the given the ruling, the Parliament would have little control over when the particular report would be considered, as this would be entirely in the control of the Government.

It noted that the Integrity Commission Oversight Committee (ICOC) is chaired by a government minister and most of its members are from the government side. It also stated that the committee has met only three times in three years.

The NIA added that the Parliament would have no say in whether a committee member, whose conduct may be impugned in an Integrity Commission report sent directly to the committee may sit in consideration of the report.

"It is also unclear as to when the IC reports referred to the ICOC would become accessible to the public and the media. This would have the effect of reducing transparency and accountability in the governance of the nation," NIA said.

The NIA stressed that all reports which are sent to the Parliament from the Integrity Commission should be tabled as soon as possible after receipt.

It said, thereafter, the report can be submitted to the Integrity Commission Oversight Committee for consideration.

