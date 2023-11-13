St Catherine man drowns after vehicle runs off road near Flat Bridge

A motorist perished in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine on Sunday after the vehicle he was driving plunged into the Rio Cobre.

The deceased has been identified as Glenford Henclewood, 72 year old, of Cumberland in Portmore, St Catherine.

About 12:45 p.m. Henclewood was driving a Toyota Tacoma from the direction of Bog Walk when he lost control of the vehicle upon reaching the Flat Bridge and drifted into the river.

The vehicle sank and Henclewood drowned before he could be rescued.

Investigations are continuing into the possible cause of the accident.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.