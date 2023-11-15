The UWI Mona campus hosts open house

The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus is set to host its open house, titled ‘Pelican Par: The Complete University Experience’, starting tomorrow and ending on Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The UWI, Mona Open House is designed to provide an immersive experience for prospective students interested in pursuing undergraduate programmes, parents and the general public, and will offer a firsthand look into the rich academic offerings, vibrant campus life, and world-class facilities that define The UWI, Mona.

The activities over the two-day event will be identical, so attcendees only need to attend one of the two days.

Odain Murray, acting assistant registrar for undergraduate recruitment, emphasised the importance of the open house, stating that the event will equip prospective students with the information needed to select the best programme options for their success, and will showcase to prospective students that The UWI, Mona is the institution of choice.

“We are number one in the Caribbean and among the top 1.5 per cent of the best universities in the world. We are world-class. We want to showcase this during the open house in an effort to inspire our young people. All the activities planned for this day are tailored to give students the best experience possible,” Murray said.

A key feature of the two-day event is the ‘Success Village’, where the accomplishments and inspiring stories of the institution’s alumni will be showcased; core student support services, such as student financing, career planning, health and wellness; as well as co-curricular and student leadership opportunities will offer a glimpse into the transformative journey that awaits at The UWI, Mona.

On-the-spot application assistance will be provided, where a support team from Student Admissions will be on standby to give assistance, ensuring a smooth and efficient journey for prospective students eager to join The UWI, Mona family.

Another important feature of the open house will be Faculty Meet and Greet events where attendees will have the opportunity to go into the faculties, engage with distinguished faculty members and learn more about the diverse academic programmes, research initiatives, and the personalised learning environment on offer at the institution.

There will be campus tours which will provide an immersive experience, allowing prospective students and parents to envision life on campus.

Prospective students will also be treated to entertainment, and will experience the cultural richness and talents of our student community through captivating performances and entertainment throughout the event.

“This will be a transformative event as The UWI, Mona opens the doors to a world of possibilities at the campus’ open house,” Murray emphasised.