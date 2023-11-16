Nigerian high commissioner ends tenure

Dr Maureen Tamuno arrived in Jamaica at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2021 as the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s high commissioner to Jamaica, Haiti, Belize, and the Dominican Republic. On Monday, November 13, she returned to Nigeria feeling “very satisfied” having accomplished much in two and a half years, despite the initial challenges inspired by the lock-down and movement protocols and policies.

“In a nutshell, it was quite tasking, despite the situation, which was COVID … We made a lot of mileage … But, it was a very challenging,” She told The Gleaner in an exit interview two days before she departed. She could not meet with her compatriots as much as she wanted, and so it was Zoom that was the major meeting platform for her. That was where she presented her credentials to the other countries, while she wore a mask and maintained social distancing for the Jamaica presentation.

The Caribbean was her first ambassadorial stint, and from what people had told her, her impression of Jamaica, which has very strong ancestral and historical ties to Jamaica, was that it is a laid-back place where the smoking of marijuana abounds, and “nothing much to see”. One of the things she wanted to focus on was cultural ties and ancestral linkages, so she did her own research, which included the slavery connection between Jamaica and Nigeria.

Upon her arrival, she quickly realised that this world-renowned island was much more than inhaling the ‘weed’. The politician and former parliamentarian recalled that the first officials she met here were Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson and former speaker of the House, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert.

She was also hosted by both houses of Parliament, which she said gave her “access” to many people and much “leverage”. Many people, too, had access to her, as she was a popular member of the diplomatic corps, and tried to attend as many social/cultural events, such as the Jamaica 60 Emancipation Vigil at Seville Heritage Park in St Ann, she could.

During a function on October 1 to observe and celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary, Dr Tamuno expressed her appreciation for the long-standing friendly relationship between Nigeria and Jamaica, which spans over five decades. “I wish to acknowledge that Jamaica has been a great host to the Nigeria High Commission, and I am proud to know that we have so much in common from our African ancestry. Jamaica is like a second home to most Nigerians and we can achieve more together for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” she said.

STRENGTHENING RELATIONS

The two countries, she also said, “are working assiduously to further strengthen their bilateral relations in many areas”, thus the future signing of memoranda of understanding and agreements on the cooperation about oil and gas, sports, cultural and educational cooperation, double taxation, collaboration between the Jamaica Defence Force and Nigerian Armed Forces, and tourism cooperation.

In her address, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, too, spoke about the various ways in which both countries are cooperating bilaterally, and while addressing Dr Tamuno directly, she said, “I am so very confident that the Jamaica Nigeria relationship will continue to flourish … As we forge ahead, I assure you of Jamaica’s commitment to our bilateral relationship.”

Dr Tamuno is very happy with these agreements, some of which came out of a Jamaica Government delegation, which include Senator Johnson Smith, to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. Under her leadership, she said, 30 per cent more Nigerians visited Jamaica over previous numbers, and the air travel agreement, which is at an advanced stage, is near completion.

Many Jamaicans have also travelled to Nigeria, fulfilling a promise she had made at the beginning of her time. She is also proud of the model secondary school that her high commission had reconstructed in Haiti, and her work as a facilitator for an informal session on “inspection compliance and enforcement” at the International Seabed Authority.

Dr Tamuno’s only regret is not visiting St Thomas and Hanover, Negril in particular. But, she vowed that in her future visits, those places will be high on her bucket list. “So that I can beat my chest and say I have been everywhere,” she said laughing.

Ackee and saltfish, bammy, the mangoes from the trees at the ambassador’s residence, and the hill behind it she will definitely miss, likewise the “serene environment … the ambience … nature”, “and of course, the people”. And then she exclaimed, “The ice cream, Devon House ice cream.” Back home, her daughter could not wait for her to unwrap the patties that she would have brought back.

She expressed best wishes for all Jamaicans, and encouraged her compatriots to continue their good work in their various endeavours. About her replacement she said, “I wish my successor a very good tenure in Jamaica with the warmth of the people, and I wish him/her to build on the things that are pending, especially the MOUs including the air agreement, so that access between Jamaica and Nigeria will be shorter, uninterrupted, and lots of exchanges in trade.”