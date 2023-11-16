Schools ordered closed across Jamaica on Friday

The Ministry of Education has issued a directive for all schools to be closed on Friday in light of the Tropical Storm Watch now in effect for Jamaica.

The ministry said the move was taken to prioritise the safety of all students and staff even as it continues to closely monitor the advisories issued by the Meteorological Service.

It said school administrators should activate the Education in Emergency Plan to support the continuity of learning and to ensure students are actively engaged.

"This will require schools to transition to the remote/online modality for teaching and learning activities for the day," the ministry explained.

It noted that students without access to the Internet or computers should be given assignments in their workbooks or textbooks.

The ministry stated that, should conditions worsen and some schools are required as shelters, arrangements must be made to secure critical resources while providing access to facilities, such as bathrooms.

