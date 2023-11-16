Prime Minister Holness urges Jamaicans to stay safe amid Tropical Storm Watch

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has urged all Jamaicans to be safe as Jamaica is placed under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Speaking from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Holness said Jamaicans must heed the advice and precautions of official sources as they make preparations for the impact of the weather.

With the potential for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds, the prime minister emphasized the importance of taking precautionary measures seriously and appealed to residents to stay informed, remain vigilant, and be ready for quick action.

"I urge all Jamaicans, especially the fisher folks and marine interests to prioritize their safety and the well-being of their families and communities. It is crucial that you stay tuned to official sources for credible and verified information. The Met Service and other Government agencies are on standby to ensure swift response should the need arise," said Prime Minister Holness.

The prime minister reassured that the Government is closely monitoring the situation and that every effort is being made to ensure a coordinated and effective response to potential challenges posed by the weather system.

The latest National Meteorological Service bulletin issued this afternoon placed Jamaica under a Tropical Storm Watch, effective as of 5 p.m.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is also in effect for southern and eastern parishes until 8:00 a.m. on Friday. Jamaicans are asked to stay connected to the latest updates and information through official releases from the Meteorological Service and official government sources and authorities.

