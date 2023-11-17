Fallen rocks, landslides and flood waters impact roads in eastern Jamaica

The National Works Agency (NWA) says at least eight corridors across several parishes have been made impassable by the heavy showers associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 22.

The NWA says it has received reports that some 16 roadways have been impacted by the rains.

Communication Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, told The Gleaner Friday afternoon that the roadways have been impacted by fallen rocks, landslides, fallen trees and flood waters.

In Portland, the blocked roads include Fellowship to Berrydale, Nonsuch Road and Wakefield to Hardwar Gap.

Blocked roads in St Andrew include Cooperage to Guava Ridge, which leads to Mavis Bank, and the Penfield Road.

In St Catherine, the Point Hill and Above Rocks main roads have been blocked by landslides.

Shaw told The Gleaner that the Bernard Lodge road in the parish is flooded and should only be used by large vehicles.

Falling rocks have impacted the Oracabessa to Little Bay main road in St Mary.

The road from Bethel to Richmond Gap in St Thomas, which was reduced to single lane because of a breakaway prior to the effects of the current rainfall, has now become impassable.

The Hordley Crossing area and sections of Port Morant have also been inundated. “The rivers in the Bath area are swelling as well putting some persons out there at risk,” Shaw said.

Shaw said he has been informed by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) that about 22 persons who were trapped overnight at the Hordley Crossing have now been rescued by the Jamaica Defence Force.

Shaw urged Jamaicans to exercise caution as they move about, especially in the areas more severely impacted by the heavy rains.

- Edmond Campbell

