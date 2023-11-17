Judge orders reinstatement of Corporal Rohan James

Supreme Court Judge Tara Carr today ordered that Corporal Rohan James, chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, should be reinstated in his job in the police force, pending the outcome of his motion for judicial review.

The judge, in granting the application for judicial review, also ordered that the Commissioner of Police should be a defendant in the matter.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, who is representing James, said today's ruling means that James can return to work immediately and is to get full benefits.

However, King's Counsel Peter Champagnie, who is representing the defendant, Assistant Commissioner of Police Andrew Lewis, said he will be appealing the order for reinstatement. Champagnie said he was optimistic that his client will be vindicated.

James was interdicted in July for comments he made at the funeral of a colleague. James had criticised the Police High Command for not paying cops their overtime money.

-Barbara Gayle

