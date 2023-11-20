Westmoreland taxi operator charged over deadly Bluefields crash seeking bail

The Westmoreland taxi operator charged over the deaths of five persons in Bluefields is to know on Wednesday if he will be released on bail.

A bail hearing could not be completed this morning before the Westmoreland Parish Court because of outstanding documents in the case.

As a result, the prosecution said it was not in a position to respond to the application.

The investigating officer told Senior Parish Judge Steve Walters that the documents would be ready by the end of today.

The hearing was then set for continuation on Wednesday, November 22.

Delroy Rodney, 47, is charged with five counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The charges stemmed from the deaths of 15-year-old schoolgirl Lavecia Forrester and her 39-year-old mother Petrina Wallace, of Gordon district, Whitehouse, Westmoreland, Oneil Allen and his mother, 65-year-old Angela Samuel, both of Mount Edgecombe, and 54-year-old Janet Thompson of McAlpine also in Westmoreland.

It is reported that about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13, all five were aboard a grey Toyota Noah that collided with a truck.

The Noah was travelling in the opposite direction.

The five were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

- Albert Ferguson

