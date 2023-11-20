Hartlands, St Catherine small farmers protest over land issues

A group of small farmers from Hartlands in St Catherine this morning demonstrated outside the offices of SCJ Holdings along Old Harbour Road over land issues.

The farmers currently occupy some 120 acres of land that is to be used by the government to build a new state-of-the-art prison.

They are to be relocated.

The protesting farmers, who currently have multiple crops ready for harvesting, say they are upset because they are being provided with less land than promised.

According to them, they were to be given five acres but are now being offered two and a half acres.

They say they will not be able to rotate their crops because of the limited land space.

The farmers are calling for the intervention of the authorities.

- Ruddy Mathison

