Three take top spot in FHC Civil Servants of the Year awards

Christene Rowe, Ruth McGrowder and Opal Bryan are the 2023 FHC Civil Servants of the Year in the Technical Support, Mid-Managerial and Managerial categories.

The government employees copped the top spot from a competitive field, beating nine other nominees who have been highlighted for their outstanding contributions to the public service.

First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHC) and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service proudly announced the winners of the 19th annual FHC Civil Servants of the Year Awards, on Friday during a ceremony held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St Andrew.

The award is a prestigious recognition that honours outstanding contributions to public service. Each winner received a ceremonial plaque, a citation highlighting their achievements, and a cash prize of $200,000.

Dedication to social responsibility

Additionally, First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union has pledged $150,000 towards a community project of choice by each of the three awardees, demonstrating a dedication to social responsibility and the betterment of local communities.

This year’s awardees have demonstrated resilience and courage in their professional and social lives.

Christene Rowe, a secretary in the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, was selected in the Technical Support Category. Her journey in the civil service spans two decades and is a testament to her resilience. Having entered the civil service 20 years ago as an office attendant and quickly ascending through various positions, including messenger, receptionist and records officer, her journey is proof of her versatility. She is a certified restorative justice facilitator, and, even in the face of personal adversity, including a surgery that left her physically challenged, Rowe continues to serve with distinction and remains unshaken in her resolve to serve her country.

Ruth McGrowder, a senior case officer at the Administrator General’s Department (AGD), was selected as the winner in the Mid-Managerial Category. She is described as the consummate professional as her consistent drive for personal and professional growth is evident in her proactive approach to continuous learning. Her recent attainment of the Legal Education Certificate from the Norman Manley Law School highlights her determination. This effort not only benefits her own advancement but also significantly augments her invaluable contribution to the AGD. At the forefront of community outreach and charitable activities, McGrowder demonstrates a profound sense of social responsibility.

Opal Bryan, of the Administrator General’s Department, is the winner in the Managerial Category. She started her service as a temporary secretary. She navigated her career path with unwavering determination, ultimately ascending to her current role as a corporate planner at the AGD. Beyond her notable professional accomplishments, Bryan is an invaluable contributor to the AGD’s social and team-building programmes. She is a devoted public servant who also serves as a justice of the peace, actively contributes to the Trailblazers Toastmasters Club, and is a source of humour and positivity in her workplace and community.

Beacon of excellence

Since its inception in 2004, the FHC Civil Servants of the Year Awards has become a beacon of excellence, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of individuals across various levels of the professional spectrum.

Roxann Linton, CEO of FHC, understands the value of civil servants and is committed to acknowledging their contributions.

“The FHC Civil Servants of the Year Awards not only serves as a testament to the exceptional work within the public service but also emphasises the importance of recognising and rewarding individuals who contribute not only to their professional roles but also to the broader social fabric through charitable engagements. FHC remains a financial life partner for civil servants as these individuals are a very important part of our membership and so we are always exploring ways to add value and improve their experiences, and by extension fortify public servants who are the engine of our country.”

FHC is a leading financial institution dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and fostering community development. With a commitment to excellence, FHC continues to empower its members and contribute to the advancement of society.