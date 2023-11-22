Two more districts in Hanover get free Wi-Fi

Western Bureau

The number of deep rural districts in Hanover enjoying access to free Wi-Fi now stands at eight, as two more, Cascade in Hanover Eastern and Mount Peace in Hanover Western, have been added to the list benefiting through the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The district of Cascade now joins Sandy Bay, Hopewell and Mount Peto, in Hanover Eastern, while Mount Peace joins Brissett district, Dias and Green Island, all in Hanover Western, as locations where residents can access the technological service without a cost to them.

Andrew McRaem, financial controller at the USF, in an address at both launches, in Cascade and Mount Peace, noted that, to date, the USF has established some 119 public Wi-Fi sites in communities across the country, with plans to establish another five by the end of the financial year in March 2024.

“We also have additional programmes like our island broadband programme, where we provide internet access, as in internet service, for schools, post offices, libraries and hospitals,” he stated.

“We are also a part of the national broadband initiative, whereby, within this community (of Hanover Western) two of your schools, the Clifton Primary and Infant School and the Askenish Primary and Infant School, are also a part of that initiative, so they would have been benefiting from the Island Broadband Internet Access.”

While pointing out that the USF has several programmes running simultaneously, he explained that under the National Broadband Initiative the USF is budgeted to spend approximately $1.2b per year, with an expectation that within three years the island of Jamaica will be covered by a ring that provides internet service to all public institutions.

Dave Brown, member of parliament (MP) for Hanover Eastern, in his address at the launch held in the Brownsville United Church, in Cascade, pointed out that as the parish of Hanover celebrates its 300 years of existence in 2023, it is very befitting that access to the internet is being extended throughout the parish to enable further growth and development.

“In this age of technology, and with the advent of new technologies at an exponential rate, we have to ensure that our people have access, so that we can build the knowledge economy, and drive commerce,” he stated.

He emphasised that Hanover Eastern cannot afford to be slow in pace, as it relates to its development through technology.

Internet a must-have

Tamika Davis, MP for Hanover Western, in her address in Mount Peace, also acknowledged the importance of the Wi-Fi service to the rural community, and the progress of its students and residents in general.

“It is well known that in this day and age, the internet has become a household element that we must all have,” she noted while appealing for appreciation to be shown from all beneficiaries, bearing in mind that there was a time when deep rural communities were not so fortunate.

Both MPs, in turn, appealed to the members of both benefiting communities to take care of the free Wi-Fi facility and use it wisely.

“While we have it, while we understand the importance of it, and while we know it is free, we also have to appreciate this gift from the USF, and the basic lesson here is that you have to use it with care, understand how you interact and with whom you interact,” Davis advised.

She argued that, whereas rural communities are always slow in getting benefits, making internet access available in these rural communities of Hanover will be uplifting for them.

The USF is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, whose mandate is to ensure access to information and communications technology tools that facilitate socioeconomic development.

