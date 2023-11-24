37 arrested for extortion of PPV operators

The Transport Authority is reporting that 37 persons have so far been arrested in a crackdown on extortion in the public transportation sector.

The arrests were made Half-Way Tree and Cross Roads in St Andrew and in downtown Kingston under Operation Transportation Streamline.

Operation Transportation Streamline was launched in October to combat extortion of Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) operators across the country with officers from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime, the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Transport Authority.

Minister of Transport Daryl Vaz has expressed his appreciation for the operation, which forms part of his plan to curb indiscipline and create transformation in the transportation sector.

“I am pleased with the effectiveness of the initiative so far. We will not continue to tolerate the kind of behaviour and practises that damage the image of the country's transportation sector and nullify the efforts of the regulators to protect law-abiding honest earning citizens,” said Vaz.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. The operation will continue until the threat of criminal extortion to the public transportation sector is eliminated,” he added.

