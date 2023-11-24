Labour Ministry warns about overseas employment scammers targeting social media users

The Ministry of Labour is warning the public about fraudulent overseas employment schemes on social media.

The labour ministry says it is deeply concerned about the proliferation of deceptive advertisements promising lucrative overseas job opportunities.

It is advising that it is critical for Jamaicans to exercise utmost caution and vigilance when encountering such offers on social media platforms.

The Ministry has unequivocally disassociates itself from these deceptive advertisements.

It cited that one such fraudulent advertisement invites unsuspecting applicants to send their information to the email address jpwinstonmasters.h2b@gmail.com.

The labour ministry says this entity is operating illegally, preying on the hopes and aspirations of job seekers.

Additionally, the unauthorised use of the Ministry's logo in these advertisements is an act of fraudulence.

The ministry has categorically stated that it is not engaged in any recruitment for the overseas employment programmes at this time.

It is urging the public to visit its official website at www.mlss.gov.jm for a list of licensed employment agencies authorised to facilitate overseas job placements.

For further information or to report suspicious advertisements, the Ministry's Employment Agencies Unit can be reached at 876-922-9500.

The Ministry is also advising individuals who suspect they have fallen victim to scams, to promptly contact the unit or report the matter to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Fraud Squad.

The Ministry underscores that any entity intending to engage in the recruitment of workers in Jamaica, whether for local or overseas placements, must be licensed in compliance with the Employment Agencies Act.

It is imperative for anyone operating without a valid licence to immediately cease their operations and take steps to regularise their activities, said the labour ministry.

The Ministry says it maintains a zero-tolerance approach to employment scamming and will take decisive action against violators.

Anyone found operating in breach of these regulations may be subject toa fine of $1,000,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 12 months, upon conviction.

