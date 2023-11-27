Child of Albert Town turns global ambassador

With roots coming out of Albert Town in Trelawny, Nicole Nugent has risen to being appointed a global ambassador.

Citizens of Albert Town opened their hearts to show an appreciation of her rise to worldwide recognition.

Speaking at the function, Nugent traced part of her journey to where she has reached.

“ I am the same girl who attended Albert Town Primary. At school I was involved in everything. I even ran track. Today I am a pastor, a councillor, with

master’s and doctorate degrees,” she said proudly.

As she continued to cheers from the appreciative audience, she informed of her most recent achievements.

“In April 2023, I was appointed ambassador by the United Nations to be based in Vienna, Austria. In September I was appointed to the position of permanent global ambassador. This position takes me all over the world. It doesn’t stop there. Come January, I will be traveling to Ghana where I will be appointed Queen Mother to the Ashanti Kingdom,” she gushed with pride.

David Richards, a teacher at Albert Town Primary, who chaired the function, expressed pride at Nugent’s achievements.

“I am proud of her. I have been associated with her for many years. She told me of the many nights she went to bed with the books lying on the bed with her as she studied. She is someone I will have no problems pointing to my students as one who can be emulated,” expressed Richards.

Lloyd Gilling, the man who Nugent defeated in 2016 to become councillor for the Albert Town division, brought greetings.

“Despite our political differences, we have remained very close friends. Nicole, I am proud of your achievements. You are a lighthouse in Albert Town. Everybody can see you and young students can look towards emulating you,” said Gilling.

Ken Grant, businessman in Albert Town, said,”I have known Nicole for many years before she went into politics. She has always been a nice person. I have not had anything official about her ambasadoral postings. I however wish her well in her undertakings.”