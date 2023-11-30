Ja strengthens commitment to maritime security, blue economy sustainability

Jamaica’s maritime security and blue economy received new offshore capabilities yesterday with the naming and commissioning of the His Majesty’s Jamaican Ship (HMJS) Norman Manley.

Chief of defence staff Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang both underscored the significance of the newest vessel increasing the fleet and being further able to protect and secure the nation’s borders.

The official ceremony was held at the Port Royal Cruise Terminal.

Wemyss Gorman, who is no stranger to the marine arm of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), said the commissioning of the asset into service is the continuation of the long-term plans for capacity development in keeping with the JDF strategic goals that were articulated in its strategic defence review.

“These investments in the maritime air and cyber command are a major part of our strategic efforts to address Jamaica’s challenges in the maritime domain. You may be aware of the ongoing challenges we have regionally and globally in the trafficking of illegal persons and other illegal activities such as the continued drugs and gun trade in the maritime space,” she said.

Wemyss Gorman said other maritime law enforcement issues such as illegal fishing are very important for the capacity that the HMJS Norman Manley ship brings to the maritime air and cyber command.

“The work of that command is very critical to serving Jamaica, particularly as we seek to expand and develop our blue economy,” Wemyss Gorman said.

She told the gathering that the maritime space of Jamaica is significantly larger than its land space, and, therefore, significant opportunities are there to be garnered.

“The job to secure, that remains with the maritime air and cyber command … you have to remain vigilant in the space. You are the only persons charged with and given the resources to do so,” Wemyss Gorman said as she tasked service members to own and protect the space.

The blue economy, or the ocean economy, is a term used to describe the economic activities associated with the oceans and seas.

The World Bank describes the blue economy as the sustainable use of ocean resources to benefit economies, livelihoods, and ocean ecosystem health.

The blue economy is estimated to be worth more than US$1.5 trillion per year globally.

Activities commonly associated with the blue economy include maritime shipping, coastal tourism, fishing, deep sea mining, and biotechnology to name a few.

Chang, also deputy prime minister of Jamaica, was representing Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is the minister of defence.

He asserted that the new ocean patrol vehicle, the fourth member of the fleet, which arrived in the island on November 5, plays a critical role in the country’s entire security operation.

“Jamaica has a very expansive maritime space to manage, and in addition to the space, our geographic location provides us with some opportunities but causes us some significant problems,” Chang said.

He said Jamaica’s strategic road map to sustainable development and growth cannot be separated from its vision of creating a society where security is central.

“This naming and commissioning service of HMJS Norman Manley further confirms the Government’s commitment to ca omprehensive and strategic approach to a sustainable blue economy and making our island nation a safer and more secure space,” Chang said.

“A sustainable blue economy emerges when economic activities in balance with the long-term capacity of ocean’s ecosystems support its activities and remain resilient and healthy.”

He said Jamaica is favourable for growth and sustainability of a blue economy owing to an assortment of permanent, subpermanent and dynamic factors that drive its security.

“Jamaica’s geostrategic location in the Caribbean Basin, the extent of our maritime claim, and the nature of our coastline and our dependency on shipping as our primary mode of trade,” he said of permanent factors.

Chang acknowledge that while Jamaica’s location gives it a natural advantage for shipping and trade, it places the country on the prime transshipment routes for criminal networks, including in drugs, guns and human trafficking.

These, he added, are the threats that challenge the sustainability of a blue economy within Jamaica if anyone asked why such an investment.

“The ocean patrol vessels, it’s important to ensure safety in the maritime space because that’s where the money is generated that generates the criminal activity and organised criminal groups on our territory space,” Chang said, adding that maritime security and the blue economy are the two faces of one coin, being inter-reliant.

He said if Jamaica lacks a sufficient degree of maritime security, the development of the island’s blue economy would not be sustainable based on threat analysis.

The addition of other tangible investments made in recent years, with new helicopters, vessels, and maritime patrol aircraft, coastal surveillance systems that have been recently activated, and other equipment to the maritime air and command brigade was deliberate by the Government.

“In the national security budget over the last five years, we’ve indicated Jamaica has now experienced the largest capitalisation of the JDF’s offshore fleet, along with the associated infrastructure development and human resource investment,” Chang said during his remarks.

He said that with a full spectrum of maritime security operations, he expects that in the years to come, history will consider favourable the current investment in the country’s maritime security apparatus.

Lady Allen, the wife of Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, christened the ship by cutting the ribbon, which gave way to the commemorative champagne splash against the ship’s bow.

The naming ceremony is suggested to bring good fortune to the ship, its crew, and passengers.

“I name this ship Norman Manley. May God bless her and all who sail in her,” Lady Allen said.

andre.williams@gleanerjm.com