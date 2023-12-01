Fire station building renamed to honour late firefighter

Exactly a year after his passing, the building housing the Ocho Rios fire station in St Ann has been renamed the Larenzo Garnet Douse Building in honour of the firefighter who died in the line of duty on November 30, 2022.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. after a motorist, in overtaking a line of traffic in the vicinity of the Reynolds Pier in Ocho Rios, lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into the back of the firetruck that was parked on the side of the road.

Douse, who was at the back of the truck putting a pump back in the vehicle, was pinned between the truck and the car. The crew had just finished an operation and was getting ready to go back to base.

Last Friday, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie, speaking at the renaming ceremony, said it was quite fitting to name the building in Douse’s honour, to preserve his memory.

McKenzie noted that Douse was only the second firefighter to die while on active duty since the fire service started in 1955. Other firefighters would have died while still in the service but not while actively on duty.

The minister commended both political sides of the St Ann Municipal Corporation for working together to unanimously pass the resolution to rename the building.

He said the ministry saw it fit to not just rename the building but to renovate it also, making it appropriate for generations to come.

“Regardless of what we do, your service must be recognised. He was honoured posthumously by the Government of Jamaica last National Heroes Day. And the good thing about honouring young men and women who have served this country, it gives impetus, and it encourages service,” McKenzie said. “I encourage the family to be resolute in preserving the image and legacy he created.”

Apart from the renaming of the building, an honour roll was unveiled that listed firefighters who have died while still enlisted.

Stewart Beckford, commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, in bringing greetings, said it was a difficult time for the organisation, especially those firefighters in St Ann. He said it was quite fitting that the building is renamed in Douse’s honour so his memory is preserved.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Dallas Dickenson said it was “an extremely fitting gesture” to rename the building to honour Douse who was “a promising young man gone too soon”.

The event was attended by members of the firefighting fraternity, Douse’s family members, councillors and other officials from the St Ann Municipal Corporation, whose CEO, Jennifer Brown-Cunningham, read the resolution that was passed at the corporation in March 2023.

