UTech students receive scholarships from Jamaica Nurses Association of Florida

Four students currently pursuing BSc degrees in nursing at the Caribbean School of Nursing, College of Health Sciences at the University of Technology, Jamaica have received US$2000 worth of scholarship from the Jamaica Nurses Association of Florida (JNAF). Final-year student, Britiena Brown (2nd left); second-year student, Aliandra Carnagie (3rd left); third-year student, Ramone Young (3rd right); along with Jadaine Benjamin (2nd right), also a final-year student, were each presented with a US$500 award by UTech president, Dr. Kevin Brown (centre) on behalf of the JNAF during a handover session at the Papine campus on Monday, November 27. Also, on hand to congratulate the scholarship recipients were Dr. Adella Campbell (left), dean, College of Health Sciences; and Pauline Madourie (right), UTech, Jamaica scholarship officer.

The JNAF, establish 40 years ago, consists of nurses within the diaspora, some of whom are UTech, Jamaica and CAST alumni and who continue to work closely with the university. As part of its commitment to serving communities and the under-served, the non-profit organisation disburses annual scholarships to nursing students in Jamaica.