CWC Technical Operations 2023 Awards recognises excellence in customer service, culture

C&W Communications celebrated the excellence of its frontline employees in the areas of technical competence, customer service, and culture. This year’s awards recognise 37 outstanding individuals from across the Caribbean.

In a field where excellence is the standard, the 37 award winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication and proficiency within their respective functional categories. Their unwavering commitment to customer service and a deep-rooted alignment with our organisational culture have consistently driven our technical operations to new heights, a release noted.

Among these winners is Nikolai Greenidge, a technician from St Vincent and the Grenadines, who is the proud recipient of the Employee of the Year award.

Chuck Page, vice-president of technical operations, commended Greenidge, saying, “Nikolai represents the pinnacle of excellence in our technical operations team. His unwavering dedication, remarkable technical prowess, and steadfast commitment to our values and culture make him an inspirational role model for all of us. His passion for delighting our customers and his relentless pursuit of innovative solutions have set a new standard for excellence within our organisation. We are truly fortunate to have him as a part of our team.”

Michael Brown, director of technical operations at Flow Jamaica, a subsidiary of C&W Communications, had high commendations for seven team members who also copped awards for Jamaica. He said: “I am super proud of our team’s relentless dedication to innovation and excellence. Being recognised at the C&W Technology Awards is a testament to our collective efforts in pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and this award fuels our passion to continue our mandate of enhancing connectivity across Jamaica,” Brown noted.The awardees are:

• Corcel Reeves – Best B2C Install Repair

• Duvarney Smith – Best B2B Install Repair

• Kenroy Nelson – Best Field Maintenance Technician

• Wayne Marshall – Best Field Maintenance Technician Outside Plant | Fixed Network

• Niyoko Passley – Best Back Office Technician

• Damian Christie – Best Tier 2 Support Technician

• Charlton Heslop – Best Core Network Maintenance Technician