Westmoreland teen cousins on gun charge
The police in Westmoreland have charged two 17-year-old cousins for allegedly pulling a gun on an elderly woman.
They are charged with assault at common law and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Their court date is being finalised.
The police report that on the night of December 02, both boys were travelling on a motorcycle in Bethel Town when one of them pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the senior citizen.
A report was made to the police and one of the teens was taken into custody.
The other boy was accompanied by a relative to the police station.
Both were later charged.
Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.