Westmoreland teen cousins on gun charge

The police in Westmoreland have charged two 17-year-old cousins for allegedly pulling a gun on an elderly woman.

They are charged with assault at common law and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Their court date is being finalised.

The police report that on the night of December 02, both boys were travelling on a motorcycle in Bethel Town when one of them pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at the senior citizen.

A report was made to the police and one of the teens was taken into custody.

The other boy was accompanied by a relative to the police station.

Both were later charged.

