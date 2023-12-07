Corporate Hands | Ding donates to Yohan Blake’s YBAfraid Foundation

Ding, through its ‘Access For Good’ programme, donated $1.5 million in support of Yohan Blake’s YBAfraid Foundation. The contribution not only reaffirms Ding’s dedication to fostering accessibility, but also signifies the initiation of a promising partnership between the company and Blake. Through this collaboration, Blake assumes the role as one of Ding’s ambassadors. Here, Ding’s Stuart Shanahan (right) is joined by 2011 World 100m champion Yohan Blake (left) and his manager Timothy Spence as they pause for a photo during the official cheque handover.