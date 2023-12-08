Canadian gov’t awards $19.5M to organisations supporting vulnerable Jamaicans

The capacity of three local organisations that work with vulnerable communities has been bolstered by the Canadian Government through its Local Engagement and Action Fund (LEAF).

Grant funding totalling Can$170,467 (approximately J$19.5 million) has been awarded to the Jamaica Association for the Deaf, Bureau of Gender Affairs and Clarendon Parish Development Committee Benevolent Society.

LEAF supports local organisations in eight Caribbean countries to address key developmental issues by improving their access to financial resources.

Addressing Thursday's grant signing ceremony at Courtyard by Marriott in New Kingston, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said LEAF underscores the joint commitment of the Jamaican and Canadian Governments to promoting socio-economic empowerment, gender equality, equity and social justice.

“I express my deepest gratitude to Global Affairs Canada for the dedication towards providing equal opportunities for all members of our community, including persons with disabilities,” she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Grange encouraged grantees to move forward with passion and purpose to derive maximum benefits from the grant funding.

Global Affairs Canada Director General for Central America and the Caribbean, Sylvie Bedard, said more than 90 proposals were submitted from Jamaican organisations, noting that the proposals of the three grantees align with Canada's feminist international assistance policy.

The Bureau of Gender Affairs will be implementing the Women in Entrepreneurship Support (WES) Project Phase II.

The initiative focuses on assisting women with disabilities to start and sustain their businesses.

The project's overall goal is to empower and promote the economic inclusion of 25 women with disabilities by providing them with the necessary tools and skills to become successful entrepreneurs.

Bedard shared that the Clarendon Parish Development Committee Benevolent Society will use its funding to support Biz Bridge, an initiative that empowers at-risk youth for economic success.

Biz Bridge helps to address youth crime and violence by offering business development and life skills to 30 youths, diverting them from a path that might lead to criminal activities.

The Jamaica Association for the Deaf will use its grant to empower hearing-impaired community stakeholders with advocacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

“The project will engage stakeholders islandwide on disability rights and advocacy, and will include an inter-school competition and science fair among schools for the deaf,” Ms. Bedard said.

Responding on behalf of the grantees, General Manager of the Clarendon Parish Development Committee Benevolent Society, Eurica Douglas, said the LEAF grant funding has ignited a beacon of hope and intensified their determination to make a difference in the lives of those they serve.

“It's more than just financial assistance. It's a symbol of commitment and belief in our shared vision for regional and global sustainable development. It serves as a catalyst for us to strengthen our capacity to serve the most vulnerable sectors of our society,” she said.

For his part, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., charged the grantees to ensure that the resources are effectively utilised.

He also committed to assisting the organisations with the implementation of their proposals.

Each year, up to 2026, there will be an annual call for proposals for innovative projects ranging from Can$20,000 to Can$100,000.

LEAF is funded by Global Affairs Canada and is the local development grant mechanism under the Field Services Support Project – Caribbean (FSSP-C).

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.