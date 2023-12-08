Consumers advised to brace for food supply downturn due to recent flood rains

Consumers have been advised to brace for disruptions in domestic food supplies, especially for vegetables, consequent on the impact of heavy rains from Potential Tropical Cyclone 22.

“In the short term, we anticipate disruptions to our food supplies, especially on our vegetable lines. The reality is that our vegetable farmers started the year in drought and would have finished the year in extensive floods,”said Minister of Agriculture, Floyd Green.

“As such, we do expect that there would be a downturn in supply, which often gives rise to increase in prices. The aftermath of this disaster has also delayed land preparation and replanting by up to three weeks in the affected areas, exacerbating the challenges faced by our farmers,” he added.

He was speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The worst-hit areas, including Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, and St Thomas, experienced significant agricultural losses.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A total of 410 hectares of crops, including vegetables, fruits, and condiments, were lost. Livestock losses, which were significant, included 160,500 broilers, 1,460 layers, 70 pigs, 34 sheep, and 47 goats.

There has also been significant impact on infrastructure, including farm roads, especially in St Thomas and East Rural St Andrew.

Irrigation systems for farmers in these communities were also impacted.

“The damage assessment reveals that crop losses were significant, amounting to approximately $173 million, impacting over 2,000 farmers.

Livestock losses stand at roughly $26 million, affecting 550 farmers, while infrastructure damage accounts for an estimated $64 million, which [was] predominantly in farm road damage.

The total estimated loss by the agriculture sector amounts to $274,096,917,” the agriculture minister stated.

Green assured, however, that the Government stands ready to respond and assist farmers through the difficult times.

As such, a flood recovery response programme has been initiated to address the immediate needs of farmers and restore the affected areas.

“We will be providing $64 million to help and treat with damage that has been done to our farm-road network across the parishes affected. We will be providing $15 million to help our livestock farmers, especially those impacted, who are farmers of pigs, sheep, and goats. That is in addition to $50 million, which we had provided earlier in November,” Green stated.

“We will also be providing $8 million to treat with small tools and equipment replacement and we will be providing $70 million to help our vegetable and crop farmers. In total, the Government is providing $157 million to help our farmers recover and recover quickly,” he added.

He noted that the Government's strategic approach involves prioritising the rehabilitation of farm roads to ensure accessibility for farmers and the transportation of produce.

Green pointed out that the substantial allocation for crop recovery, aims to support farmers in replanting and revitalising their agricultural activities.

Meanwhile, the Minister acknowledged that there have been challenges with the pace at which a number of these interventions are being implemented.

“It is something that I have especially engaged the head of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Mr. Winston Simpson, about how we can ensure that the actions follow quickly after announcements. Thankfully, in this regard, RADA has taken a proactive approach and, as such, prior to the onset of the event, had started the process for the procurement of seeds and the process in relation to livestock,” he stated.

Additionally, Green said some $25 million has already been provided to the most impacted parishes of St Thomas, St Catherine, and St Andrew, adding that “we have asked those parish managers to prioritise the farmers who have suffered damage”.

“We have received some fertiliser from our friends, the Government and the people of Morocco, and that is being distributed as we speak, and we will prioritise the farmers in those areas who need this input to help them rebound,” Green stated.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.