UCC hosts leadership, entrepreneurship forum in Youth Month celebration

In a dynamic celebration of Youth Month, the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) presented a series of impactful initiatives to nurture leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship among the youth.

On November 30, UCC hosted a youth forum and business expo, providing a platform for students to showcase their entrepreneurial prowess, spanning music, social media content creation, jewellery design, T-shirt production, fine art, and home-made ice cream. Notable success stories, such as Totally Male Spa, founded by UCC alumna Sandra Samuels, were highlighted.

The morning session featured a forum on gender and education, which explored the gender imbalance in secondary and tertiary institutions. Panellists, including Tina Issak from the Bureau of Gender Affairs, and Adrian Dunkley, CEO of StarAppleAI, engaged in a vibrant discussion. The need for interactive teaching methods, particularly for young men, was emphasised. Miss Caribbean UK 2023, Eshiva Wright, underscored the importance of integrating entrepreneurship and innovation into education. Emprezz Golding was the vibrant moderator of the session and led the students and other participants towards identifying potential solutions to the challenge.

Throughout the day, information on undergraduate programmes, including associate degrees, was provided, along with insightful presentations on innovation and entrepreneurial challenges from the UCC Business Development & Consulting Institute.

On November 21, President Professor Haldane Davies launched the President for a Day Initiative, as he embarked on his second year in the position. The winning student was selected by a panel which reviewed essays and CVs and assigned points based on guidelines developed for the purpose. The initiative saw Khalia Phillips, a second-year information technology student, stepping into the role of UCC president for a day. Her project proposal focused on providing mentorship to first-year students, demonstrating a commitment to leadership and communication skills.

President Davies, in turn, participated in Phillips’ classes and student-led activities. Both will share their experiences at upcoming staff and student events, highlighting the success of this unique initiative in fostering stronger relationships within the institution.

The UCC proudly sponsored the Mr and Miss Jamaica High School Competition, organised by Immaculate Modelling Agency. The event, held on December 2 at the Stephanie Hall Auditorium in Kingston, emphasised talent, personality, communication skills, grooming, and good character.

Adonia Palmer of St Catherine High School was crowned Mr Jamaica High School King, and Nevaeh Allen of Ardenne High School was voted Ms Jamaica High School Queen. Both winners were awarded UCC scholarships and will explore educational opportunities in 2024 at UCC.

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean remains dedicated to fostering the development of young leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs, contributing to the growth and success of Jamaica’s youth. UCC’s commitment to providing opportunities for higher education was exemplified by awarding scholarships and financial assistance to 52 students in 2023, a media release noted.