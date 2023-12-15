Fisherman gunned down in bar in Old Harbour Bay

The Old Harbour Bay police in St Catherine are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a fisherman on Thursday.

The fisherman has been identified as Donovan Taylor, 36 year old, of Narine Lane, Old Harbour Bay.

About 6:30 p.m., Taylor was a patron at a bar in the Old Harbour Bay fishing village when he was pounced upon by a man armed with a gun.

The man fired several shots hitting Taylor, who collapsed.

The gunman then escaped the area.

Taylor was taken to the May Pen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are yet to establish a motive in the fisherman's death.

- Rasbert Turner

