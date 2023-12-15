VMBS reopening ABMs closed last month

The VM Building Society (VMBS) says all it's automated banking machines (ABMs) which were temporarily closed last month amid security concerns are being reopened today.

Additionally, debit card fees that were suspended during the closure will be reinstated, effective today.

On November 10, VMBS closed some of its ABMs, citing an increase in detection of attempts to compromise its network.

In a media release on Friday, VMBS said during the closure period, its teams implemented solutions to help mitigate the threat.

“We're pleased to have our 32 ABMs islandwide again be made available to our members and other users on the MultiLink network. We understand and regret the inconvenience that the necessary closure caused, and we're happy to have all our ABMs reopened in time for the busy Christmas period,” said Paul Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of VMBS.

“We, of course, continue to urge everyone using ABMs to be very vigilant and to ensure that you use one hand to cover the other when entering your PIN into the machine. Be mindful of your surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to your financial institution immediately,” Elliott continued.

