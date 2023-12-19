Men caught stealing cement plead guilty

Three men who were held with 115 bags of stolen cement pleaded guilty to simple larceny in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

They were remanded until March 7, 2024, when they are to be sentenced.

The accused are 23-year-old Ramone Clarke, of Palmers Cross, Clarendon; 21-year-old Christophe Scott, of Hazard Drive, Clarendon; and 26-year-old Malcolm Harris, of Canaan Heights, Clarendon.

About 10:30 p.m. on November 28, a team of police personnel was on patrol and went to Mills Close in Bannister district, Old Harbour, based on information received.

The three accused were seen removing cement from a building and loading them onto a truck when the team arrived.

They were escorted to the Old Harbour Police Station, where subsequent investigation resulted in the three men being charged with simple larceny.

- Rasbert Turner

