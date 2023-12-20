Teenaged owners of Old Crisis clothing brand share Spirit of Christmas with Stony Hill Basic School

Six teenage entrepreneurs – Joey Bogdanovich, Jordon Dennis, Carmelo Onfroy, Kaden Harris, Zack Foster, and Thierry Silvera, owners of the clothing brand Old Crisis, contributed to the deepening of the Christmas spirit this year as they shared their good fortune with children at the Stony Hill Basic School last week Tuesday.

They gave gifts of books, toys and cash valued at $600,000 to the school and, also, gave of themselves as they spent the morning playing and interacting with the children.

Joey shared that “spending time with the kids was most definitely the best part of the morning because at the end of the day it’s all about them and seeing smiles on their faces as they received their gifts”.

He added: “I am sure we enjoyed the treat as much as they did. We did this because we believe more young people should become involved in sharing with others who are less fortunate.”

The youngsters started the business in 2022.

“The brand was created by Carmelo. He got us together and told us we’re going to start the brand,” said Joey. “We all liked the idea so we joined him in the venture. This Christmas we decided that the community gave us a lot of support and we wanted to give back as much as we could, so we sponsored a fun event for the children. We bought gifts for the kids because it’s Christmastime and we gave the school a cheque for $200,000 to put towards books that they may need. Overall, it was a very unique day and it turned out perfectly.”

The Old Crisis brand currently focuses on the production and branding of T-shirts which are sold on their website, http://oldcrisis.com, and at the retail store Fiercebydre.

The name Old Crisis demonstrates a depth of insight on the part of these young people who were inspired by the concept that there is “nothing new under the sun”.

“The essence of human kindness and generosity remains timeless,” they explained. “In the context of any initiative, it implies that while your act of giving may be unique, the fundamental idea of people coming together to support one another has been a constant throughout history. It’s a reminder that, even in the novelty of your endeavours, you are part of a broader, timeless narrative of communal care and compassion.”

Said Joey,”The past year was successful for us, so it was only right for us to give back to the community.”