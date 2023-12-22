Update | NEPA reinstates German Ship Repair Jamaica Limited's environmental permit

The environmental permit for German Ship Repair Jamaica Limited (GSRJ) has been reinstated.

The Natural Resources Conservation Authority/National Environment and Planning Agency (NRCA/NEPA) took the decision following a meeting with the company's management team on Friday.

NRCA/NEPA said in a media release Friday afternoon that it's satisfied that GSRJ is taking the necessary actions required to comply with the conditions of the Notice of Suspension of Permit served on December 15 in order to remedy the breaches identified.

It said GSRJ has submitted documentation to comply with the Notice of Suspension of Permit. It said the documentation is being reviewed.

It was agreed between the NRCA/NEPA and GSRJ that the process of review will be completed within two weeks.

