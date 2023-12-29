Record 2023/24 winter tourist season creates win-win for hotels and attractions

Chukka Caribbean Adventures and Island Village Plaza are reassuring local guests that they need not be concerned about hotels suspending the sale of day passes even as the 2023/24 winter tourist season continues to generate record outturns.

This, as they have partnered to provide alternatives which representatives say are equally engaging and enjoyable as the provisions that can be accessed using hotel day passes.

Their assurance comes in the wake of recent announcements by several major hotels that they are discontinuing sales of the popular day passes for the Christmas and New Year holidays and, in some cases, indefinitely until occupancy levels drop below 80 per cent.

The hotels say this decision is not intended to slight or be unappreciative of persons utilising the day passes, but to better enable them to facilitate their in-house guests, especially in the beach and dining areas.

Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) president, Robin Russell, says that discontinuing day pass sales during season’s peak period is done to have “a better customer experience”.

“What happens is, when you allow day passes, they take up the amenities like beach and pool chairs, also, the restaurant’s seatings can’t manage the extra capacity. So it causes complaints from guests staying at hotels,” he adds.

Russell says while local guests’ disappointment is understandable, he can’t say the same for people using the Airbnb platform, noting that there is no reason for persons utilising the latter arrangement to be going into hotels.

“More than enough restaurants, beaches, [and] attractions are out there. We need to get even the hotel guests to leave the properties and go outside. The true Jamaican experience is not limited to inside the hotel walls. We also need to be highlighting more of the stuff that are on the outside,” he adds.

Appealing alternative

However, with Chukka and Island Village operating from the same location in Ocho Rios, St. Ann location, representatives of both are promising “more bang for the buck”, citing their wide array of “exciting activities and amenities” as the perfect alternative to hotel day passes.

Chukka’s Group Marketing Manager Khristina Rose says that “as hotels experience high-occupancy levels during the winter tourist season, we are excited to offer local guests an appealling alternative ...we are offering even more options for a memorable experience.” She says the partnership with Island Village sees them complementing Chukka’s adventure-filled experiences by offering an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Rose says the plaza boasts a variety of boutiques, souvenir shops, and culinary delights, making it an ideal destination for local guests seeking an alternative to hotel day passes. “No worries! Time spent at Chukka and Island Village Plaza guarantees an unforgettable day filled with adventure, entertainment and relaxation,” she declares.

Rose also anticipates the hotels’ suspension of the day passes being a “win-win” for the hospitality sector’s wider stakeholders. She notes that their offerings are indicative of the diverseness of Jamaica’s tourism product, adding that locals can enjoy the same amenities as their overseas counterparts.

“Visitors can indulge in delicious local cuisine, explore unique retail outlets, and even catch live performances, ensuring a lively and fulfilling day. They can also book tours from our tour desk to any of our locations or to other places, including Dunn’s River Falls, And don’t forget that there are activities for kids,” she further shares.

Rose points out that with locations in St. Ann, Trelawny, St. Elizabeth and Hanover, Chukka has long been recognised as “the premier adventure tour operator” in Jamaica. She adds that with “our extensive range of activities, including ziplining, ATV safaris, river-tubing, and more, we offer thrilling adventures amidst the stunning natural beauty of Ocho Rios.”

“Whether you’re seeking an adrenaline rush or a relaxed outing, Chukka has something to cater to every guest’s preference, and you can book any of these tours at our Island Village Outpost … just as if you were buying a day pass to a hotel,” Rose says.

She assures that Chukka and Island Village prioritise guest safety and adhere to the highest hygiene and sanitisation standards, emphasising that stringent protocols are in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

NO ENTRANCE FEE

Meanwhile, Island Village’s Operations Manager Andrew Reid says the plaza has been open to locals and tourists for over 20 years.

He adds that the complex has been re-imagined to be a destination offering an enticing mix of shopping and experiences, with no entrance fee.

“It’s a place where visitors can browse through a variety of stores offering everything, from local crafts to international brands. The Fun Zone is free for children, who can enjoy the splash pad, lawn games or look for turtles and fish in our pond,” Reid informs.

“The beach at Island Village, with its pristine white sands and inviting waters, is the ideal place to relax and soak up the Jamaican sun. So, if you’re looking for an unforgettable day in Ocho Rios, don’t fret about hotel day passes! Chukka Caribbean Adventures and Island Village Plaza welcome you with open arms,” he further states.

Senior Adviser and Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism Delano Seiveright says he couldn’t think of a more ideal situation where no one is being sidelined, based on what is happening with the best winter season in Jamaica’s history.

“Frankly, this is a good problem to have,” he says.

JIS