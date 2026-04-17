Relief drive seeks sponsors to deliver donated supplies

Relief supplies assembled for Jamaica’s elderly in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa have yet to reach their intended recipients.

The items have been collected and packed, but their organiser is now seeking corporate sponsors and logistics partners to help cover shipping and customs clearance costs so the supplies can reach those still struggling in the storm’s aftermath.

The Comfort and Care Relief Drive, spearheaded by Kith-Ann Excell and The Excell Agency, was launched in direct response to the hurricane to support one of the country’s most vulnerable groups: elderly Jamaicans and shut-ins who faced severe challenges accessing basic care supplies.

While the initial relief phase has long passed, the need among older citizens, many dependent on daily care, has not.

Recognising this gap, the Comfort and Care Relief Drive mobilised donors to collect critical supplies, including adult diapers, wipes, disposable gloves, masks, chemotherapy gowns and other protective apparel. What began as a grassroots appeal evolved into a coordinated, cross-border effort aimed at making one substantial shipment rather than piecemeal donations.

That effort succeeded. Through community and corporate partnerships, the initiative amassed 11 pallets and four large Amazon bags of supplies designated for elderly individuals, caregivers and healthcare professionals across Jamaica. The largest single contribution came from Tronex International Inc., a New Jersey-based supplier, which donated 10 pallets of disposable medical products, including gowns, gloves and masks. Additional donations included a pallet of adult diapers and wipes.

“This initiative is deeply personal,” Excell said, noting her experience caring for her grandmother. “After Hurricane Melissa, the daily challenges many elderly Jamaicans already face became even greater.”

Volunteers coordinated donations and logistics across borders, supported by partners such as Tortuga Imports Inc., which provided warehousing in Miami during the collection phase, and Repurposed Life Inc., which helped mobilise community donations.

R.A. Williams Distributors Limited has since committed to providing storage in Jamaica once the shipment arrives.

With collection complete, the project has entered its most critical phase. “We are now focused on getting these essential supplies to the people who need them most,” Excell said. “Time is critical, and we are calling on logistics partners and corporate sponsors to help us move this next phase forward.”

The team is actively seeking support to cover shipping and customs clearance costs, ensuring that the supplies reach elderly citizens, caregivers, and healthcare professionals without delay.

“This is about more than supplies. It is about restoring a sense of care and support for those who are often forgotten. It’s about showing our elderly that they are not alone,” Excell said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com