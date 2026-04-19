Sean Major-Campbell | Pastors serving fascism

Does the Church have a duty to advance democracy and resilience in the face of fascism? What does the good news of Jesus Christ have to say about those most vulnerable to fascist regimes? How might you help your pastor who is serving oppressive and propogandist ideologies?

Fascism is a far-right, ultra conservative, authoritarian, and nationalist political ideology. It is quick to suppress dissent even with the use of military and paramilitary power. Minority and expatriate groups are often scapegoated while a return to a more homogenous past is promoted. I see fascism as a kind of autoimmune disease. The difference being that in matters of biological health, the immune system mistakenly attacks itself. With fascism, the political directorate deliberately attacks its own citizens as foreign invaders who are deemed to be enemies within.

One of the lessons of a colonial past is the use of religion in giving moral cover to the ruthless depravity of injustice and oppression. This has been evidenced by how the Church blessed the evils of slavery while reading the Bible, singing lovely hymns, wearing lovely suits and modelling elegant hats.

Many Evangelicals, and in particular, Christian Nationalists, continue similar approaches in service of the political powers. In the Caribbean, many churches represent the ideologies of their parent church in a foreign country. We, therefore, hear pastors supporting and preaching the regurgitated messages of their sponsoring head office abroad. You may also experience this in social media group chats with friends and family. And you are sometimes left in a state of shock to know that a fellow Christian now holds certain views that are inconsistent with the life and teachings of Jesus Christ!

SERVANTS OF RULES AND AUTHORITY

Sadly, it is not always easy to identify how many conservative pastors groom church members to become servants of rules and authority. We see that obedience reflected in positions that readily condemn a woman who wears a sleeveless dress or a boy whose afro reaches an inch since rules dictated otherwise. It does not matter whether the rule makes sense. It is simply keeping a rule for the sake of keeping the rule. Obedience to leadership, therefore, comes with religious affirmation. Extend this to obedience to political authority.

Many adults in church are cautious about asking questions. They feel as if they are “flying in the face of God”. They were socialised not to “question God”. This also meant not questioning the pastor. Extend that to obedience to political authority that has been anointed by Church.

A long-held teaching is that all political authority is ordained or allowed by God. Paul, in Romans 13:1, states, “ Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.” This, of course, is understood within the permissive will of God versus God’s perfect will. However, I do find this problematic when Christians use this as a deterministic status quo. A fait accompli hat we can only allow to roll on in silent devotion to the governing authorities. Extend that to mean that we must accept the political status quo regardless of what is happening since God has allowed it.

Then comes the tagging of certain groups as obstacles to accomplishing God’s will through the governing authorities. Foreigners, feminists, transgenders, gays, liberals, scientists, creatives, media practitioners, are all among those to be condemned as the masses feel secure and holy since they are not tagged with those minority groups. People feel safe and secure as they keep silent and accept the new order, which will restore the good old days. It is too late when they realise that “all animals are equal, but some are more equal than others”.

LIBERATION THEOLOGY

Christians have a duty to themselves to think. Your pastor will not always affirm your capacity to think for yourself. Too many people have been trained to think the way the pastor thinks. Believe in your ability to make right decisions concerning what is good and right and just for everyone. Break from the mold that confines you to one way of thinking.

Too many people are just regurgitating what they have been fed. Their allegiance to authoritarianism in church is such that some are shocked into silence when they discover that their pastor is a child abuser or guilty of the very same thing he or she condemns in others.

There is pride and holy confidence in authoritarian leadership that makes it difficult for adherents to part company with this esteemed voice of condemnation. This voice that has always determined who would go to hell.

While the life and teachings of Jesus Christ do not speak to political systems such as we would today, Christian tradition has come to affirm ethical thinking that advances human dignity, diversity, equity, inclusion, and service of the common good. Jesus sought to protect the humble and meek. He never celebrated the status symbols of the world.

Liberation theology maintains that God is on the side of the oppressed. While the pharaohs and herods of the world slaughtered children with impunity, the Christ took the little children in his arms and blessed them. He also celebrated the peacemakers.

It is never easy to help pastors and authoritarian church leadership to understand that they are serving oppressive and propogandist ideologies. Just like the membership, they, too, are often victims (hopefully to become survivors) for whom it was easier to be conned than to accept that they were conned.

Jesus was crucified in the face of the fascism and nationalism of the Roman Empire. The good news of Jesus Christ is that God brings love and light and life and hope for all who suffer under the tyranny of fascism, nationalism, human rights abuses, and the indignity of injustice.

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights and dignity. Please send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com.