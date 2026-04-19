Gabriel Agbo | On the third day

The power of resurrection is bringing you out of every grave situation! After Jesus was buried, it was difficult for the powers of the grave to keep Him. There is a divine energy that surrounds a person of sacrifice, making it difficult – very difficult – for them to be held down by any force or to be forgotten. I always experience this, so I know.

As Christ was buried, there was confusion and restlessness in Hades and hell. In fact, look again at what happened when He breathed His last: we were told that the graves began to burst open in Jerusalem. You can imagine, then, what happened when He was eventually laid in the tomb. There is power in sacrifice.

As I write this, my mind goes back to Joseph. You remember how this same power located him and brought him out of that deep, dangerous, dark dungeon. Again, look at how this same power released Lazarus from the grave after four days. It is the same power that broke the chains and gates of prison and brought out Peter, Paul, and Silas. Nothing can bind a man or woman of sacrifice — not even the powers of the grave. Praise God!

Every man or woman of sacrifice has a “third day”—a time of release, a day of resurrection, a moment of glory. Jesus was buried, surrounded, and watched over by trained and well-equipped soldiers, but on the third day there was a great earthquake that threw off the soldiers and rolled away the stone from the tomb. Nothing could stop Him from coming out.

As you read this message, the power of resurrection is coming upon you, and nothing shall be able to stop your release and manifestation in the mighty name of Jesus. Your enemies will be thrown aside. Read this:

“ Early on Sunday morning, as the new day was dawning, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went out to see the tomb. Suddenly there was a great earthquake, because an angel of the Lord came down from heaven and rolled aside the stone and sat on it. His face shone like lightning, and his clothing was as white as snow. The guards shook with fear when they saw him, and they fell into a dead faint. Then the angel spoke to the women and said, ‘Do not be afraid. I know you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He isn’t here! He has been raised from the dead.’”

Matthew 28:1–6

Praise God! You will surely rise again. You are now being lifted out of that grave situation in the mighty name of Jesus. That sickness, that hindrance, that setback, and that satanic opposition will disappear now. That is the power of sacrifice —the power of resurrection.

You are being restored now. Every stone blocking your way today shall be rolled away by this same angel, in the name of Jesus. If they could not hold down Jesus, then no power can bind you either.

One of my favourite and most powerful passages in the Bible is where Jesus introduces Himself in the book of Revelation as the One who was dead but is now alive. This shall also be your testimony. Those who thought you were finished will come back to praise God with you.

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books/audio books: The Power of Midnight Prayer: Unlocking spiritual forces for divine intervention. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and gabrielagbo@yahoo.com