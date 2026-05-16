Decline in major crimes in St Bess, but murders see slight uptick 

WESTERN BUREAU:

Despite currently enjoying a 38 per cent decline in major crimes, there remains heightened concern in St Elizabeth about an uptick in murders, according to Superintendent Coleridge Minto, the police commander for the parish.

Minto, who was delivering his crime report at Thursday’s monthly meeting of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation (StEMC), said the division has recorded 73 major crimes, which is 44 less than the corresponding period last year.

“So far to date, the division has recorded 73 major crimes. This is in comparison to 117 major crimes for the same period last year, a reduction of 44 or 38 per cent,” said Minto. “The only area of increase is in murders, where the division has recorded 10 murders compared to five last year.”

According to Minto, shootings have declined by 45 per cent, break-ins by 49 per cent, robberies by 11 per cent, aggravated assaults by 62 per cent, and larceny by 45 per cent.

As it relates to the individual statistics for the parish’s 11 police stations, the Santa Cruz police area has recorded the highest number of major crimes with 13 reports, while Black River, Lacovia and Junction have each recorded 12.

“Newmarket has only one report of a major crime, and that is the lowest we’ve had among all policing stations,” said Minto.

Minto identified Black River as the parish’s main murder hotspot, accounting for five of the 10 murders recorded this year, while Lacovia has recorded three, and Balaclava and Junction, one each.

“The firearm is the major weapon used in these incidents. Seventy per cent of the murders were committed with the use of firearms,” he said.

Minto further explained that investigators have linked 30 per cent of murders to gang conflicts, 20 per cent to non-criminal disputes, and 50 per cent to interpersonal conflicts.

“So, you will see and hear a lot of our intervention surrounding domestic violence, surrounding solving conflicts, how we manage our conflict, and how we deal with these issues before they escalate into serious and violent crimes,” he said.

Minto also raised concerns about sexual offences against minors, though noting a decline in rape cases across the parish.

“In a most recent case, we arrested and charged a 33-year-old camera technician from Cross Keys in Manchester,” said Minto, referencing an incident where the accused man allegedly met a teenage girl through social media and arranged several sexual encounters between 2025 and 2026.

“He was charged for having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 and also sexual grooming,” added Minto, noting that the division recorded 50 such cases last year, and nine to date this year.

“Whether or not persons said they knew each other, whether or not in their minds they believed that they did this willingly, once the person is under 16, then no consent can be obtained,” he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com