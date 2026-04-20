Hanover’s SDC branch, Infiniti Credit Union launch entrepreneurship programme for students

Western Bureau:

The Hanover branch of the Social Development Commission (SDC) has forged a partnership with Infiniti Cooperative Credit Union to launch a Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) in high schools in the parish.

The aim is to develop viable economic enterprises and shape a culture of productivity among students.

To date, 48 students from Rusea’s High School, Green Island High School, Merlene Ottey High School and Knockalva Technical High School have registered in the programme, which will allow them to conceptualise, launch and manage their own small-scale business ventures under the guidance of mentors and teachers from the SDC and their respective schools.

Each approved participant will receive seed funding to the tune of J$10,000 towards their project, which will ensure that they begin their journey with financial support and a structured system of accountability. The programme is in a competition-like format as cash prizes will be on offer at the culmination of the competition in June.

Tova Trench-Anderson, the SDC parish manager for Hanover, who spoke at the launch of the project, described the programme as a transformational journey designed to nurture entrepreneurial thinking and equip the youth with real-world business experience.

“It provides a structured platform for students to move from ideas to action, from creativity to enterprise,” she said, pointing out that, through the initiative, the SDC and Infiniti Cooperative Credit Union Jamaica Limited, aims to promote entrepreneurial thinking and financial literacy among the youth; while encouraging innovation and problem-solving within the school communities.

“The intention is to provide practical hands-on experience in business start-up, marketing and record keeping, foster accountability through proper banking and money management, also to recognise and reward excellence in youth entrepreneurship,” she added.

Kenyah Adamson, the manager at the Lucea branch of the Infiniti Cooperative Credit Union Jamaica, described the event as marking an important step in empowering young people to take charge of their future.

“Entrepreneurship is not just about starting a business, it is also about developing discipline, creativity and responsibility,” she said. “One of the most valuable lessons you can learn on this journey is the importance of saving from an early age.

“Building a habit of saving helps you to prepare for opportunities, handle challenges, and invest in your dreams.”

Adamson also noted that, alongside saving, the financial literacy that will be gained through the programme will give the participants the knowledge to make smart decisions, how to budget and spend wisely, and how to grow their money over time.

“Let today be the beginning of a future built on strong financial habits and bold ideas,” she said.

Andrea Purkiss, the member of parliament for Hanover Eastern, commended the SDC and Infiniti Cooperative Credit Union Jamaica for embarking on the programme, noting that, because of them, the participants now have a place to test their ideas, take risks and shape their own futures.

“For too long we have told young people their future fits inside a box, school and then a traditional job, then retirement. But the world has changed, opportunities are no longer limited to one path, and neither should they,” she stated.

Purkiss said that, if the country wants resilient communities and strong economies, then it must equip the youths with entrepreneurial skills, problem-solving and adaptable tools, financial literacy, digital fluency, and reinforce their courage to create.

Purkiss also gave a commitment to contribute towards increasing the prize monies being offered by the organisers.

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