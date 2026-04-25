Success depends on support

While Broughton Primary School’s Jamaica Moves showcase drew praise for its creativity and execution, Principal Marva Davis-Clarke says long-term success will depend on sustained support – especially for rural schools.

Reflecting on the day’s activities, she made it clear that physical activity is not just about fitness, but also academic and behavioural outcomes.

“Over the years, what I’ve noticed is that the students who are physically active do better in their national exams and in class,” Davis-Clarke said. “If they’re physically active, their brains are going to be more active.”

Despite this, she noted that some parents still prioritise classroom work over sports.

“We have had students who participate in cricket, football, netball, and the parents would say to us they don’t want the children to participate in these activities because they want them to focus on their school,” she explained.

She believes initiatives like Jamaica Moves can help shift that mindset – but only if they are sustained.

“I am hoping that this will be a termly activity instead of just once in a blue moon,” she said.

Davis-Clarke is also calling for greater institutional support, particularly in providing equipment and trained personnel.

“If we don’t have the gear, then we can’t fully participate in this activity,” she said. “I really would like to see… a physical education instructor in our school, even if it is a cluster-based instructor, because… not all of us are so inclined to do physical activity.”

ISSUES AFFECTING RURAL SCHOOLS

Her concerns are echoed in broader issues affecting rural schools, including limited access to programmes and opportunities compared to urban areas.

“I know that in the eastern section they have a lot of opportunities, a lot of activities, but I don’t know what is happening in the western section. I really would like to see more programmes and more sports,” she said.

Health Promotion and Education Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, also pointed to the untapped potential in rural communities, citing the school’s newly upgraded tennis court as an example.

“Can you imagine that we can have children in rural Jamaica – deep rural – playing lawn tennis, which is normally… unheard of,” he said.

The facility, developed through community effort, highlights what can be achieved despite limited resources.

“It has a lot of potential… People can learn a new sport and, in the meantime, they are engaging in physical activity. This is good for Jamaica Moves, and it will help to boost the confidence of the students,” Miller added.

He also noted the importance of innovative teaching methods, particularly in addressing academic challenges.

“You have seen the application of mathematics… we can incorporate these activities and allow the students to make that kind of connection between movement and mathematics,” he said. “I think this is something pioneering.”

The benefits, according to Davis-Clarke, extend beyond academics and fitness to students’ discipline and overall development.

“I guarantee you that the disciplinary problems that we are having now would be reduced drastically,” she said.

mickalia.kington@gleanerjm.com