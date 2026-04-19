Safeguards in place to prevent irresponsible casino gaming in Jamaica

Government senator, Rose Bennett-Cooper, says the Casino Gaming Regulations 2025, has safeguards in place to prevent harmful gambling practices, citing what she describes as a responsible push for growth as a distinguishing feature of the legislation, which was approved in the Senate on Friday.

Senator Bennett-Cooper told the Senate on Friday that the regulations aim to safeguard the integrity of casino operations, protect Jamaica’s reputation, and ensure compliance with international standards for financial crime prevention and responsible gaming.

The regulations were drafted pursuant to Section 72 of the Casino Gaming Act.

“These Regulations are not merely procedural. They are the foundation for casino gaming in Jamaica. In bringing them forward, the Government has sought to strike a careful balance by facilitating investment in a growing global industry, while ensuring that the risks inherent in casino gaming are properly anticipated, contained, and managed,” Senator Bennett-Cooper told Parliament.

Senator Bennett-Cooper reiterated that the first casino, anticipated within the Princess Resort integrated resort development, presents a significant economic opportunity for Jamaica.

She argued that developments on the scale of the Princess Resort have the potential to generate employment, attract increased visitor spending, stimulate investment, and strengthen linkages across tourism, construction, entertainment, and local supply chains.

“The Casino Gaming Commission, in formulating these regulations — which have been approved by the Minister of Finance and the Public Service, is guided by the need to facilitate investment while ensuring that the risks associated with casino gaming are effectively managed and mitigated. Casino gaming, if not properly managed, can expose individuals to problem gambling, financial distress, and associated social challenges. That is why this moment is not simply about economic expansion. It is about a push for responsible growth,” Bennett-Cooper reasoned.

Senator Bennett-Cooper reiterated that the Government is not pursuing standalone casinos where persons may walk in from the street to gamble.

She noted that instead, the model being advanced is that of integrated resorts, where gaming is only one element of a broader, carefully curated tourism experience.

The government senator noted that participants in responsible gaming will have access to beaches, tours, theatre, and other attractions.

She further highlighted that the casino regulations are not silent on protection but are explicit, detailed, and enforceable.

“Part III of the regulations requires that every casino operator implement internal control systems that include security arrangements, including surveillance and emergency procedures, systems to detect and prevent bribery and corruption, measures for safeguarding player health, the prevention or management of problem gambling, and procedures for dealing with minors,” Bennett-Cooper reiterated.

She further underscored that the regulations also impose strict controls on credit and financial exposure.

“Financial vulnerability is one of the clearest pathways to harm in gaming environments. Regulation 28 squarely confronts the risks associated with credit-fuelled gambling by placing firm boundaries on how, and to whom, credit may be extended within casinos. It makes clear that gaming must be anchored in cash or chips. Additionally, the regulations prohibit casino operators and their employees from providing money or gaming chips in any transaction that involves the use of a credit card,” the Senator told Parliament.

According to Senator Bennett-Cooper, the casino regulation provisions are strong safeguards because they seek to ensure that gambling activity is not financed through revolving consumer debt, which may quickly spiral into financial distress for vulnerable patrons.

“By prohibiting the use of credit cards and limiting credit-based play to tightly regulated arrangements, the framework promotes responsible gambling and reduces the risk of impulsive, debt-driven behaviour. Crucially, the regulations go further by expressly prohibiting the extension of credit to minors, and to any individual the Commission has deemed unsuitable to receive it. In doing so, it reinforces a strong protective barrier around vulnerable groups, ensuring that those most at risk are not drawn deeper into harm through access to borrowed funds,” Senator Bennett-Cooper reiterated.

-Andre Williams